The New Micro Aggression

To every single one of you who frequent my favorite bar on foster: please stop with the fucking malted vinegar on your fries! When you dump that rotten shit on hot fries, it weaponizes the stench of that sickly smelling disgusting condiment, subjecting everyone around you to a forced nasal rape. It smells like someone pissed on a fire. Knock it the fuck off. Figure out a way to make a puddle for dipping in or something, but stop assaulting my senses. Please.