Talker at Stellar

OMG it is not your one-woman show. It was Bri's show. I did NOT pay to hear you and your seat mate's commentary over my shoulder in reply to every single line uttered on stage. You are not the star. You are not a snowflake. You are not interesting. If you were, I WOULD BE AT YOUR SHOW. I hope my five second glare at you haunts your dreams. I hope you second guess your every observation in public of things that have nothing to do with you. I hope you develop an anxiety-induced speech impediment. I hope someone comes to your office powerpoint presentation and utters rejoinders to the people around them and makes you realize you are a zit on the butt of society. Shut up. Shut up. Shut up.