Roads Up at Council Crest

Something needs to be done about the constant traffic that starts at 3:30 and ends around 6 because sooner or later someones gonna get hit. Traffic buildup and constant acrivity on roads that were made for low to medium traffic causes problems so be a Good citizen and use the freeway which was made for this sort of problem. I've seen too many close calls and the roads werent made for assholes trying to rush home just to get an extra 30 minutes .