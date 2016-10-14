Ya'll, Damn, Love Ya'll

i rode the bus home on friday night from downtown to se. i listened to some nice hipster tunes i had just downloaded onto my iPod, and enjoyed the company of 20ish random strangers on the #20 on friday night. there was some old people, disabled people, homeless folks, and everyone was real nice and considerate and had small, casual conversations. the weather was bananas, as we all know. but dang, everyone was just chill and super nice. i thought of the cute librarian from school, some other guy, my rad boyfriend, my lady friend i miss, and how lovely the rain was. thanks portland for a chill ass night. xo. ps. i missed the blazers game. lame.