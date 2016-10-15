Are You Voting Red or Black, Comrade?

All of you dumb fucking americans feel like you really have a say in the way your country is run. You feel like going and voting is a patriotic duty, but you actually know NOTHING about what you are actually doing.

First of all - you are only being GIVEN two (2) choices. (the '2' is for those that can't read)

Second - Almost NONE of you know what the Electoral College IS or WHAT IT DOES.

Third - You think that when a 'dirty' politician is tried and sentenced, they are going to prison, but they're only really just being transferred - think of a pedophile priest just being 'transferred' by the Church. Hint: The Enron guys ARE STILL WORKING FOR SOME GOV AGENCY.

TRUMP OR HILLARY - WE ARE ALL DOOMED!

Trump - Are you kidding?!

Hillary - Not against women being president - JUST THAT WOMAN!