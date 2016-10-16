Over-Policing at Boo-Bomb

My white girlfriend and her white girlfriend were forced off the premises at the Moda last night, ostensibly because they were caught smoking a bowl in the womens' bathroom. Now, I ask you white folks: HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU DONE DRUGS AT "WHITE" CONCERTS ( eg., punk shows, grateful dead shows, etc.) AND WONDERED WHETHER IF THERE WERE ANY POLICE AT THE SHOW AT ALL? Right? Exactly. The event was over-policed, because (demographically) it was a "black event." Racism is alive and well in the little white bubble of portland. For seriously.