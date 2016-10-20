I Thought I Did the Right Thing

Dear Holier Than Thou Cat Mom:

I'm sorry (not sorry) for finding your cat and driving to the animal hospital 5 miles away to figure out if he's lost or not. You didn't have to be so ungrateful and smug. If you feel you've been inconvenienced, then pay me back for the gas I used to drive there and back, the kitty litter, litterbox and the food. A simple 'thanks for your concern but he's fine' would have sufficed. Instead, you just picked up your cat and rushed out of my house when I mentioned I was just worried and thought he was lost AND I still wished you a good evening. You should feel lucky a stranger even gave a damn about your cat and returned him to you. You might not be so fortunate next time. Karma.