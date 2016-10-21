I'm That Guy

You know when you come across some construction and, say, two lanes must form into one? You know the guy who races to the front of the line, right before the lanes merge, and cuts someone off? That guy who you think inside of your head is an asshole, but you secretly wish you had the guts to cut in line so you wouldn't have to wait? I'm that guy.

I've always done it and nothing's ever happened except that I don't have to wait like you fools. I mean, really, what is anybody really going to do besides huff n' puff and maybe honk their horn? That's right: You're going to do absolutely nothing.

I'll continue to cut in line, and you'll continue to sit in your car. I'm an alpha and you're a beta... it's just how nature works.

Enjoy waiting in line, suckers!