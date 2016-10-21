Hey Mom

Thanks for teaching your kid. Thanks for not being on your phone as your kid was trying to be a ruthless prince. I could already see in 5 minutes the spoiled and manipulative nature of his ways. I'm glad you didn't let him do all the things he was trying to do. Like climb and jump on seats. Like kick seats. Like sit wherever he wanted. Like call the shots. Like have his cries manipulate you into doing what he wanted. Thanks for restraining him in public as he was putting on his show. He would cry and fuss when he didn't get his way then seconds later hug you and playfully touch your nose. Thanks for setting boundaries and little rules. My goodness rules? OMG. Hopefully he wont end up like the rest of the 90% of the entitled spoiled millennials.