Please Don't Smoke Weed in the Laundry Room

Seriously. Smoke in your own apartment like a normal person. Order a pizza, watch some cartoons, whatever. Newsflash: It's 2016. Marijuana is legal in Oregon. One of the benefits of legalization is that people don't have to sneak around and smoke in weird places like we did in high school. I'm pro-legalization, but that doesn't mean I want to be subjected to the smell when I go to put clothes in the dryer. Please honor the social contract and keep it out of the common areas. Have a good time!