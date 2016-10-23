My Voting Checklist

I'm a Republican and I'm a very, very emotional person. I vote on my feelings and fear rather than logic and reason. Although if you saw me on the street you might think I'm this big, burly guy driving a big, burly truck with a "TRUMP 2016" and "Official Terrorist Hunting Permit," and, of course, my "I Stand with the NRA" stickers, but inside I'm a little, little man.

Here are some of the things I fear:

Women: Because they remind me of my sexual inadequacies.

Gays: Because they give me thoughts that I cannot face.

Illegal Immigrants: Because they're "others" and I fear anyone who isn't like me.

African-Americans: Well, I mean... c'mon.

Sex: Because it makes me uncomfortable being so close to another human being.

Burglars: Because they're everywhere, hence my many, many guns.

Terrorists: " "

Trans-gendered folks: If god wanted you to be a man... well, you get the rest.

I'm a'scared of all these things and will continue to vote based on my fears.

GO TRUMP!!!