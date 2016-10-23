You Win

Congratulations, scofflaw dog owners, you win! You have worn me down with your excuses, challenges, verbal abuse, and even threats, so I give up trying to get you to respect the law and your neighbors by not treating the school yard as a dog park. (Especially discouraging are those of you who argue, in front of your own kids, that it's okay because everyone does it. Way to set an example!)

I guess I'll also stop trying to get those parents you complain about to treat the streets and driveways around the school with respect, because guess what? Those people are just like you; too lazy and inconsiderate to do the right thing, and resentful of those who suggest they do.

Fuck your poor attitudes, and fuck you for adding to my cynicism. I hope all your dogs run away and end up with responsible owners.