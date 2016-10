This is about a Man that wants to be King

You know him and so do I. He wants to pretend he is a Mafia Godfather. Because he is from New York, he is convinced we will believe he is from the Trump Putin Family. He hires people on the cheap, because he comes from a "right to work state". I am having to accept that he may be President. Please vote;and while Hiliary is no day at the beach, she will get my vote.