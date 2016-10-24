Moronathon

When did everyone get so stupid? In your pocket you carry the sum of human knowledge but you don't know anything! Can you name 20 states? Can you name 20 presidents? Can you tell me who was vice-president the year your were born?

You are completely overwhelmed by the concept of a 4-way stop. You ride your bike with ear buds in the dark dressed in black and then are astonished that you're almost hit by traffic. You can't figure out a tip so the machine has to give you a printed option with percentages. You hate your low wages but hate unions even more, but you don't know why. You wonder why men will sleep with you but otherwise can't stand to be around you. You wonder why women won't even acknowledge you when you open your mouth.

What was the last book you read? What was the last conversation you had without your Tricorder in your hand?

You don't have your money ready at the checkstand or boarding the bus and are flummoxed that you have to pay.

Are you waiting , waiting for someone to tell you what to do all the time? Evolution, or God, or something in between gifted you a brain, human. Use it.