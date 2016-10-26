Hey Portland, Drive the Car!

I personally make a choice to not drive to have as little contact with you types as possible, and this is why. When you're driving and you see someone walking or on a bike more than half a block away, don't slam on your brakes and wait for me to approach, only to then drift slowly into the intersection and dance with me while blocking traffic. I am following traffic laws and they are telling you to drive the car. Stop stopping to nanny people. 1, all my attention is on you now, and 2, you're blocking the view between me and the car in the next lane. That's how Fallon Smart died.