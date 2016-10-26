Sports and a Couple Other Things

I wonder if athletes find it weird slapping and patting each other's asses? Whether it's on the giving or receiving end? I played sports and never did that. It was high five for me. It would be complete sexual harassment in a work environment.

What's up with some fans at games going so nuts, yelling and screaming to where they lose their voice, and as if they're playing the games themselves? It's kind of like people "fainting" at an idols concert.

What's up with people saying they're so busy? Yet they're on Facebook posting shit all hours of the day.

I have never owned an Apple product, or Nike product. I never will.

Sometimes I wonder what my name is on someone else's phone. I put people in my phone as some weird stuff. Like Michael Mango because he likes mangoes. Or Terry twat because he's such a grumpy old man.