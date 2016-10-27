162nd Avenue

Shadows behind the relentless grey curtain, cast by the erratic flickering bulb of this distant platform. Shadows that murmur and meander in meaningless motion. The automated ticket vendor glows and clicks it’s innards. Mechanical mysteries in a metal machine, giggles at esoteric electronic jokes. A stray cat drinks a puddle, mice swim home, the van dwellers retreat to their automotive abode. Yellow leaves float to their autumnal death down a drain. The gliding fluorescent train arrives, uninviting but dry and homeward bound.