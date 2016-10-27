Women of Color

I love you, I really do. My occupation requires that I interact professionally with people of all genders and ethnicities. Based on my personal experiences with the women of Portland, I have a message for all South Asian Women, East Asian Women, Latinas, and Black Women; It is truly a pleasure to meet and to get to know all of you—I look forward to it everyday. I love how you never look upon me with suspicion, and how you never ignore me. I love you because you don’t scowl at me, your beautiful smiles light up my heart. I love the openness of body language and speech—you are never cold and never defensive. I love you because you treat me like I am an actual human being with my own fears, hopes, and thoughts. I just love being treated with dignity—so different than what I am used to—it's like inhaling fresh air after nearly drowning.