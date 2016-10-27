Hillbilly Priviledge

I am disgusted of this country. Two groups occupy lands for two different causes. One was a redneck luau where they stroked their guns in front of cameras, sticking to the man cause their panties are in a bunch over Obama being president. The other group were defenders of their native land being raped by corporations and assaulted by paramilitary forces. The Bundys will go on to rally fellow Trump supporters in Bumfuck, ID Oregon, and all the other areas inbreeds abound. I guess the Feds can take your land if your brown but if your white it's okay to takeover any federal land. That's what's happening. The appeal was shot down do to their institutional racist manifest destiny!