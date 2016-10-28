Freedom Dog

My dog requires no leash. He's very well trained and always comes to me when I call him. I don't even have to bring a leash with me "just in case" anymore. The dog is just that unique!

I've been working on getting him to only poop in tall grass so that I can eliminate the poop bags now, we're getting there..

When you scowl at me from accross the street with your leashed dog; waiting for us to pass, I truly feel bad for you. If you would just spend an extra 10 minutes a week making sure your dog understands its freedom, you too could enjoy its freedom.

Your dog requires a leash. Mine doesn't don't hate on me for that.