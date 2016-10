Dear Protesters

Look, I understand your cause is important to you and truthfully I probably agree with you, but...maybe you could do it on your lunch break instead of 5 'o clock when I really need to fucking get home! It's probably your intention to fuck up traffic for everyone to make your voices heard, but there's an old lady with dementia that needs me be to home from work on time. Maybe you could just protest somewhere that doesn't comepletly fuck up our public transportation system. Thanks.