Keep Portland Cookie Cutter

Can someone please explain to me what is "weird" about Portland? Seriously, all I see are white yuppies who live privileged lives while playing dress-up. The dog and cat "moms," the yoga pants, the beards, the Voodoo Donut selfies, the hitting up every boutique to spend hundreds of dollars of mommy and daddy's money, and the sitting on a patio at yet another "unique and rustic" overpriced food establishment.

Where's the weird?

White people are so very, very bland that they have to intentionally announce to the world that they're "weird" and "unique" when all the while they're just like every other out-of-state, spoiled trust fund adult-baby. They flock to Portland because it's a playground where they don't have to grow up. They can post on social media how "weird" they are in Portland and it'll show mom and dad what a rebel they are! Please.

I'm not mad, I'm just annoyed at these people being so arrogant and spoiled. Quit telling everyone how weird you are, because you are not.