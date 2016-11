"Ride" by Twenty One Pilots is Fucking Awful

I need to say because im sick and tired of hearing "ohhhhh ohhhh im fallin so im taking my time on my life" on every fucking radio station. This is a band of white emo kids that think they can sing raggae and i find them extremely annoying. Everyone i know likes this song and i hope im not only one that isnt brain washed. Twenty one pilots are fucking terrible!!!!!!