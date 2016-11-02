Name Dropping

I get it that the bitching about transplants is played out and that there is nothing we can do to combat the onslaught of them moving here, but I've noticed an annoying trend. Especially in people from California. What's up with all the name dropping? Inserting it into non-related conversations constantly, butting in with "this one time famous person and I" like y'all are bosom buddy BFFs. I get that you're from LA and LOOOOOVE cocaine and all but nobody cares. Do you think it makes you seem cooler and more interesting that you did coke with or hung out with some famous person(s) literally one time? It's just silly. It doesn't make you more interesting, it just makes you a try-hard. Grow a personality already.