Sad Pantry

There's a certain convenience store that I can never step foot in ever again. I had been going there for years, but sometime a year or so ago, a new clerk appeared. She was genuinely friendly, always with a smile and stunningly beautiful.

At first is was just general pleasantries, but after a while we started to talk about other things. How our day was going... plans for the weekend...etc. They weren't long conversations, just the length to time to check out.

I posed the question to my friends (male and female) if it would be inappropriate for me to ask her out. They all said no. They all encouraged me to "Take a chance" because "You only live once." I've been single for some time and I think the idea of my dating again made them happy.

I tried to muster up the nerve for months. Each time I went in, either there was a line of customers and I didn't want to embarrass her or myself, or I simply lost my nerve.

Finally, the day came...

We were talking about gardens and she mentioned that she had a salsa garden. There was a pause and then I awkwardly asked: "Are you single?" That was the extent of my "game"! She immediately looked down while quickly muttering "No" and then handed me my change. I mumbled "Thank you" and never returned.

It's been 5 months since I stepped foot into that store and if she happens to read this, I just want her to know that I promise I'm not a creep, and I'm sorry if I made you feel uncomfortable.