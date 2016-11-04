Red Bug Sunset

To the woman in the little red VW Bug driving onto Marine Drive from the Columbia Edgewater Country Club driveway this evening: You are cute as hell.

You didn't look like a member, but perhaps an employee of the establishment? I imagine you to be some kind of Casey Klein character from Party Down… having dreams bigger than the job, not taking guff from anyone and funny as hell.

Or maybe you are a member… showing the other members a thing or two by not feeding into the stereotype of expensive cars and fancy clothes… giving them hell!

Either way, you caught my eye and I bid you a good night.