I'm Walking Here

To the woman in the white Subaru. You hit me with your car when i was walking down the side walk. In fact I had gotten off my skateboard to pass in front of your car blocking the side walk.i understand it was busy one way street you looked right and then gave me a nice love tap. I am OK i walked away laughing but please everyone look twice for pedestrians we are soft and break easy, and it might not be so funny next time.

sacred shitlless skater