To the woman in the white Subaru. You hit me with your car when i was walking down the side walk. In fact I had gotten off my skateboard to pass in front of your car blocking the side walk.i understand it was busy one way street you looked right and then gave me a nice love tap. I am OK i walked away laughing but please everyone look twice for pedestrians we are soft and break easy, and it might not be so funny next time.
sacred shitlless skater
I'm Walking Here
To the woman in the white Subaru. You hit me with your car when i was walking down the side walk. In fact I had gotten off my skateboard to pass in front of your car blocking the side walk.i understand it was busy one way street you looked right and then gave me a nice love tap. I am OK i walked away laughing but please everyone look twice for pedestrians we are soft and break easy, and it might not be so funny next time.