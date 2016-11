Stop Smoking, It's Fucking Disgusting

Oh, new state regs mean you can't smoke on bar patios? Cry me a goddamn river. Smoking is fucking disgusting. You litter your butts everywhere. The smoke pollutes the street for blocks in either direction. It's killing you, 30% of US cancer is due to cigarettes, its destroying your circulatory system and poisoning the rest of us. Fuck you and your fucking death sticks.