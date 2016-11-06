Old Fart in Trump Hat at St. Johns Food Carts

Trump supporter wearing your "Make America great Again" hat at the St. Johns Food Carts:

I called you out because you chose to wear a fascist hat in my neighborhood .

I have an adopted son who YOU would want deported.

This is why I must shame you.

Your "handler/daughter" was obviously trying to control you, and was embarrassed.

You can claim "free speech", but I also have the right,

to call you out as the fascist you are.

You obviously have few years to live, I hope that you can eventually come to terms

with the racist/fascist you are, and the ideal you support, and realize how wrong you are.

The ideology you clutch to is dying, and so are you........