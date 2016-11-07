To the Woman Who Hooted at Sex Scene in Moonlight

Thank you for almost ruining one of the best films I've seen in ages. I'm not sure why you felt the need to let out a holler during the very awkward and sex scene between 2 CHILDREN! The were children! Two teenage boys very uncomfortable in their own skin and burgeoning sexuality. There was nothing sexy about it because they are CHILDREN! I was there with my own child who is not yet 18 and was clearly older than the boys in the movie. He was sitting in front of you and made uncomfortable, not because of the nature of the scene, but because of the confusion over why a grown woman would think it's ok to cheer sexuality of CHILDREN.. Can you imagine lady, if a grown man was hooting out loud in a movie with teenage girls awkwardly experiencing a sexual encounter for the 1st time? Yes, I'm sure you CAN. In fact, I talk to my son about this all of the time. Why should it be any different for you?