Scumbag Weed Store Owner

Dear weed store owner dude in SE that reminds me of one of Jesse Pinkman's shitty buddies from season one of Breaking Bad, please go fuck yourself. While I was waiting for some nugs in this shitbird's store, a nice female customer who seemed to be a regular customer walks out after purchasing some goodies gets a, "have a good day sweetie". Yes, creepy and just weird to fucking say in 2016 but I was unpleasantly surprised following his farewell. As soon as she walks out he runs to the window to check her out and questions loudly, "is that the LESBO? You know guys, the BOXLICKER?". Good fucking gravy man, you are the worst of the worst. Never coming back. People like you represent the bottom of the clogged toilet.