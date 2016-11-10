Thank you for being a white male, aged 18 to 35

As I casually dusted and raked leaves from the patio of the restaurant where I work, a man I can only describe as "average white male" decided to shout something lewd about how he wanted to "watch me do that" and "how great" I looked. Yes, I was disgusted, but I wasn't entirely surprised. I work in the service industry, there are drunk, lecherous, and disrespectful men sometimes. I have learned to shield myself from their behavior. I'm not thrilled by it, but if you are a woman, you know what I mean. There you were, walking down the street, a witness to the whole incident. You, another "average white male," just living your daily life, maybe on your way to or from work. What did you do? Something. You were not idle. You called this man out and told him it was unacceptable to talk to me like that. And, yes, he turned out to be a raving lunatic, but you held your ground. Even as he screamed obscenities inches away from your face, you stood your ground and looked toward me, apologetically. It all happened so quickly, and I was a little bit rattled, but I want to thank you. Thank you for reminding me that not everyone is horrible and that society isn't going straight down the tubes. I need reminders like that, we all need reminders like that.