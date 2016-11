Losers Walk

You were on TV frowning at the election night party you inanely went to before the votes were counted. To be among other self-consciously liberal, yet old white guy hating voters. Now that a rich old white fucker has handed you your arse, go to your dumpy house or second-rate apartment, pack up your shit and high tail it back to the Ohio suburbs you're from. Had you the good sense to remain there this thing may have been won. Two-faced loser.