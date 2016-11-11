Why a Former Obama Voter Couldn't Vote for Hillary

I voted for Obama twice, in part because I was appalled by George Bush and his military adventurism in Iraq. I like Obama. He's handsome, well-spoken, witty, inspirational. But you know what? His foreign policy sucks just as bad as Bush's. Mr. Nobel Peace Prize has bombed Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia. And Hillary promised more of the same or worse: a fraudulent war in Syria and a likely conflict with Russia. I watched her spin that shit during the second debate and my mind was made up right then that I couldn't vote for her.

Listen, Presidents only have limited influence over domestic policy. Laws still have to make it through the House and the Senate. But where president really can do whatever the heck they want is foreign policy. Hillary is a hawk. Trump is a wild card. Stein was for peace.