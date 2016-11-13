How Soon We Forget

Let's all look back on the Bush years, and anticipate looking forward to far worse with Donald Trump. The top 15 highlights:

1. 9/11

2. Iraq/Afghanistan wars ("Mission Accomplished")

3. Torture (Abu Ghraib)

4. USA Patriot Act

5. Politicization of the Department of Justice (Valerie Plame affair…etc)

6. Katrina ('Brownie, you're doing a heckuva a job")

7. SEC allows investment banks to go unregulated

8. The Bush Great Depression (market crash, housing bust, bail-out)

9. Skyrocketing Deficit

10. Failing to get Bin Laden and saying, "I just don't spend that much time on him."

11. Unemployment rate was 4.2 when entering office, at 7.8 at the end of his term.

12. Nation losing over 700,000 jobs a month the last year in office.

13. Clinton left a 1.9 trillion surplus that Bush turned into a 1.2 trillion debt.

14. 1.5 trillion dollar tax cuts for the wealthy

15. Abandoning the Kyoto Protocol

Ol' Dubya left office with an approval rating of 22 percent, the lowest in U.S. History.



Instead of moving this country forward, the bigoted right-wing has taken us back. If the nation thinks Bush was bad… Trump will be far, far worse. The bigoted right-wing didn't vote on the economy, they didn't vote on jobs… they voted strictly on their hate for people who "ain't like dem."

Enjoy it while it lasts, you bigots… this is merely the death rattle of the Republican party.