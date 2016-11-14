Do You Swallow?

I came of age at the beginning of this century and managed to make a comfortable living. I didn't have "F-you" money, but I was pretty comfortable. I lost most of what I had during The Bush Great Depression.

Over the last 8 years, I've managed to crawl my way back out of the gutter and now live quite comfortably. With the economy growing, jobs coming back, housing market surging, I have one question to ask Republicans: How could you not make it in this environment?

Really, please tell me exactly what has held you back? Because all signs point towards it was YOU who held you back. I hate to be crass, but if you were too stupid to make it in this economy, you have no one else to blame but yourself. You know, it's that whole "personal responsibility" you people always preach, but rarely adhere to.

You can't blame it on gays, you can't blame it on Mexicans, or Muslims, or women... nope. You can only blame yourself. I know that's a hard pill to swallow, but unless you can prove me otherwise, open up and swallow, baby!

I honestly don't get it... I hear on right-wing talk radio, on right-wing TV, from right-wing leaders, that it's not your fault ... when, in fact, it is nobody's fault but your own.

If you're 50+ years of age and haven't made it yet, do you really think you're going to become a raging success under Trump? If so, you're dumber than you look, and I bet you also play the lottery for investment purposes... amirite?