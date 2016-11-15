Steal from Your Local Grocery Store... They Don't Care

Thank you drug users and whom are smart enough to know that my local grocery store is overwhelmed with thieves and cannot keep up with you losers and your backbacks full of stolen food. I've watched you losers steal organic produce, fresh seafood, fancy personal hygiene and 4 ply toilet paper. I've pointed it out to checkers, produce managers, store managers and the theives with a "really what the fuck?" I watched two losers fill their backpacks with lovely food. I told the store manager that was standing there and he said.... "there is nothing we can do." So for anyone that needs a free week of groceries... bring a backpack and you are good. Meanwhile I'll keep paying $3.00 for an avocado.