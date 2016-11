I'm Sorry I Didn't Care

It's not like I don't care or agree but I was more like "shut the fuck up". Any rights movement just seemed loud and whiny. I'm sorry, BLM. I'm sorry Maggie Burnbanke, I'm sorry homeless and struggling. I'm sorry Occupy. I'm sorry youth, for just sending a check and thinking "here take this and shut the fuck up". I didn't know that one/I could be un-jaded. I'm sorry , sincerely. Go ahead and raise hell.