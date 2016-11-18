You are a Terrible Father

To the man biking home at night in mid-November at Division and 10th with his son, no more than two, on the handlebars: There is a reason your son was crying. You had him breaking the wind for you and he did not have a fucking jacket on. He was crying his eyes out because he was freezing. Now, it's super cool that you don't drive and we're all in awe and shit, but you had a jacket on and were exercising. Your son was doing neither of those things. It was 40-odd degrees and windy and that poor little boy must have been miserable. Children are not affectations or accouterments, you daft prick, you terrible father. Get a car or at least bundle your son up before you go out into the cold night again, asshole.