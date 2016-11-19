FK you too

Dear Mustang Arsonist:

Perhaps you, like me, are pissed because the electoral college will put Trump in office even though Hillary carries the popular vote. Maybe it's that he's a narcissistic bullshitting bully and a misogynist. Or that he is selecting a white nationalist strategist. Maybe it's appointing an attorney general who joked that he liked the KKK until he learned they smoked pot. Maybe you like taco trucks.

I get it.

But then you decided to spray paint "FK Trump" on the Mustang with the small Trump sticker before you torched it. Brilliant.

What a great way to get your political rocks off. That Mustang driver had it coming, right?

No asshole. Stupid as it may be, that bumper sticker is just free speech on wheels.

Thanks for giving Breitbart, Fox News and their partners the perfect opportunity to once again paint the "liberals" as destructive criminals. They had a heyday when the "anarchists" hijacked a peaceful anti-Trump protest. I can only imagine the troll comments their next story.

You have singlehandedly taken dumbshit to whole new level.

FK you too.