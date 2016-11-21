Dreamboat

There you were pants hanging off your ass, buttcrack showing. Smoking in a sheltered area where regular civilians were subject to the cig smoke. Then you started blowing snot rockets like you were proud and like you were trying to win a competition. I swear I could see veins in your throat and forehead when you were doing it. But hey, that's what construction guys do. That's the life. I guess my point is some chicks are just into the burly manly men. Me personally I don't get it. No matter how much of a rugged outdoor type I was. If that's what you do in public, I can only imagine the scene in private with your babe in your bed. You did say it all when you said that annoying beeping sound from the crane was not as annoying as a women's voice.