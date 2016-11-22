Trumps names Steve Bannon as chief White House strategist. Bannon is the executive chairman of Breitbart News.
Bannon declared Breitbart News as "the platform for the alt-right." Bannon was ‘the main driver behind Breitbart becoming a white ethno-nationalist propaganda mill,’ according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The alt-right movement was founded 25 years ago by a man named Jared Taylor.
Jared Taylor, The self-described “race realist," found the Alt-right movement 25 years ago. Here are two of his quotes: "The races are not equal and equivalent. If a nation changes demographically, its society will change,” “Races are different. Some races are better at some things than others.”
In articles – many written by Taylor – he stresses white people are discriminated against, black people are inclined to crime and mainstream conservatives who deny these assertions this are culpable and headed for disaster.