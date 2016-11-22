Connecting the Racist Dots...

Trumps names Steve Bannon as chief White House strategist. Bannon is the executive chairman of Breitbart News.

Bannon declared Breitbart News as "the platform for the alt-right." Bannon was ‘the main driver behind Breitbart becoming a white ethno-nationalist propaganda mill,’ according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The alt-right movement was founded 25 years ago by a man named Jared Taylor.

Jared Taylor, The self-described “race realist," found the Alt-right movement 25 years ago. Here are two of his quotes: "The races are not equal and equivalent. If a nation changes demographically, its society will change,” “Races are different. Some races are better at some things than others.”

In articles – many written by Taylor – he stresses white people are discriminated against, black people are inclined to crime and mainstream conservatives who deny these assertions this are culpable and headed for disaster.