What Happened?!

I don't understand. Lately it seems the shit hit the proverbial fan and exploded, splattering toxic shrapnel everywhere. People are in survival mode. Their mood swings can make you wind up with either a nice warm hug or a black eye, or two. Then my boss comes in and warns me about "my antics" wtf!! I'm among the most productive goddam workers in the office. I think if Jesus came back He would flip the bird at everyone, turn around, and go back to heaven alone. So it's Thanksgiving now. The only ones happy are the blissfully ignorant children, and rich people. Fuck you, 2016. Waiting to see if I get a red light camera ticket in the mail.