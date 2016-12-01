House Mouse

I work in a building where a whack job says she saw a mouse. Shes not a whack job by its definition, but she is someone that definitely starts problems. This whacko doesnt even work there. Shes just so special. Ive worked there over 2 years and not seen a mouse. Another guy started setting out traps with peanut butter. Supposedly killed one. Im not saying there werent any before and there arent any now. Im not saying id like them roaming around in my house. I am saying some people have pet mice and rats. I am saying I saw a dead rat in a trap somewhere and it saddened me. The other day, out of the corner of my eye, I saw something hopping in the trash can. Looking closely, it was a mouse trying to jump out. That mouse wasnt doing anything wrong. Just living its life and trying to survive. A cookie monster can eat all the cookies in a cupboard, leave crumbs, and forage through the fridge, and that's okay. Why would a mouse deserve to die for living its life? Mice will die for being a nuisance to society. Do you know how people are nuisances to society? People dont get killed just for being pests, unless its murder or death sentence. Animals will get euthanized because of full kennels or bad behavior. Why is it not the same for people? Mice and rats are pests, and carry diseases. Humans are pests conscious of it and carry diseases too.

I set that mouse free, wished he or she well, and laughed about it. This building is a church, by the way. Im still smiling.