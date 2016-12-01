Hillary's Popularity Vote Lead

Thank gawd the US is a republic and we have the electoral college system. It protects us against mob rule. Majorities can be oppressive. 51% of the pop should not have boundless control over the land and laws that may unfairly impact the other 49%. I like that states are able to keep the federal govt in check. Hillary lost due in part to the clusterization of democrat strongholds. This election cycle showed the intense disconnect that's been growing. The Republicans took a gamble with tRump and won. The media's role in the election only exacerbated the emotional turmoil on both sides. So now we have to deal with the effects, including protests and riots because the mob doesn't agree with the outcome. Not your president? Okay. How about not my primary candidate winner? Gotta make you wonder what if Bernie had a fair shot. Please go do some soul searching.