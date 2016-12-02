To the Person Who Ran Over My Cat Last Night

Hey, first off, I'm not here to yell at you.

I'm not %100 sure what happened, but I do know that you stopped, picked him up, and drove him across town to the emergency vet during rush hour. That was incredibly decent of you. It took some of the hurt out of losing my little buddy to know that you cared enough to help. As much as this sucks, it would have sucked 1000 times more to find him on the side of the road this morning.

A couple of years ago I ran over a possum on I-5. It was dark and rainy, much like the conditions last night. I didn't see the poor thing until it was too late. I felt like an asshole for killing it, so I can only imagine how much worse it must feel to run over someone's pet. I want to apologize because he shouldn't have been out at night in the first place. I know the risks of letting a cat outside, and I'd tried to explain those to him, but it never stopped him from booking it out the front door at every opportunity.

Anyway, thanks for being a good person and doing the right thing. I'd buy you a beer to thank you, but I don't know who you are so instead I'll just donate to the animal hospital.