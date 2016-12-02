Check Yourself

To the people who are constantly complaining about people who move to Portland. To the people who try to shame and make them feel guilty. Wake up! You claim to be a "native oregonian" - If your white ancestors have been here for generations— Guess what? That means that your ancestors took this land by force (often violent force) from the native Indians. That means that you come from a long line of land thieves( nothing to be proud of). Whites have stolen land from Australia, Africa, Canada, to New Zealand. How dare you try to guilt people for moving to Portland. No one owes you an apology or an excuse for moving to Portland. Either you are ignorant of your own history, or you choose to ignore it. Check yourself.