Clean Water, Respect for Ancient Burial Grounds

I thought the Veterans going to standing rock were the Irac and Afgan vets. The younger stronger ones, but today I found out many from the Vietnam era will be with them.. So you men and women taking this trip for Clean water and respect for ancient burial grounds are very brave. To stand between the protesters and armed authorities shows me so much. We in my family want you to stay safe and think you are so kind to help in a huge way. We all need clean water. The news reported very spotty deadlines for the dire situation. I heard this morning it will be this Monday or Tuesday.