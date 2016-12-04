Utopia Bleeds Red

Mississippi, New Mexico, West Virginia, Hawaii, South Carolina, Alabama, Maine, Montana, Alaska, Virginia, Arizona, Idaho, and Kentucky: States that get more than $2 back for every $1 in taxes paid... red state voters are socialist moochers.

States that have the most food stamp recipients per capita: Louisiana, Tennessee, Oregon (remember, Oregon would be a red state if not for Eugene and Portland), West Virginia, New Mexico, Mississippi and District of Columbia.

Owsley County, Kentucky, a community that is 99.22% white and 95% Republican comes in the lead as receiving the most SNAP Food Stamp benefits in the United States

The South is home to five of the 10 most reliant states. Mississippi and Louisiana are the two neediest states (both run by Republican governors who feel like it’s their job to cut benefits for the needy while at the same time handing out welfare to wealthy corporations) with federal aid accounting for 43 percent and 42 percent of their respective overall revenues in fiscal 2013.

Republican states are actually the ones who depend the most on government handouts, yet the talking point they give is that African-American Democrats are the ones suckling off the gub'ment teat.

Who wants to live in a red state utopia?