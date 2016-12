It

in the tent

near the mountain

your head against me

my arms around you

high, happy

this was it

breakfast and coffee

stop along the hike

turn, hold and kiss

this was it

driving somewhere

your hand in mine

this was enough

at the party

talking with others

our eyes meet, across the room

we both know

this was it

that night

the spell, broken

pain, sudden, severe, certain

no turning back

this is it